Telangana likely to witness rain for next 2 days: IMD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Telangana is likely to witness light to heavy rains at several places on two consecutive days, IMD said on Saturday.

"A low-pressure area lies over North Orissa and the neighbourhood with associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 kilometres. One share zone is also running along 19deg north latitude between 4.5 and 7.6 kilometres under its influence low-pressure area share zone has developed due to which light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places in Telangana on Saturday and Sunday, particularly North Telangana Heavy rain is likely to occur," IMD meteorologist Raja Rao told ANI.

"Rayalaseema likely to witness light to moderate rains on Saturday, Sunday and on Monday at isolated places, Heavy rain likely to occur in one or two isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Komaram Bheem, Jagtial and Rajanna Siricilla in Telangana," he said.

The meteorologist said that coastal parts of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh will also witness rain.

"In coastal Andhra Pradesh light to moderate fairly widespread rain on Saturday. On Sunday and Monday light to moderate scattered rain is very likely to occur there," he said.

Rao said that Telangana has only one per cent of rainfall deficit while coastal Andhra Pradesh received two per cent excess rainfall.

"In this monsoon season since June 1st to till date, in Telangana only one per cent of rainfall deficit, in coastal Andhra Pradesh two per cent Excess Rainfall received. 16 per cent deficit rainfall in Rayalaseema and six out of 31 districts of Telangana received deficit rainfall," he said. (ANI)

