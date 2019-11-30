Telangana: Locals protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Locals on Friday staged a protest outside the Shadnagar Police Station here against the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday.

Scores of locals gathered outside the police station and raised slogans against the police. Demanding justice for the victim, locals pressed for prompt police action and fast proceeding of the case.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor.

According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

