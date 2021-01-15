Telangana logs 202 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 15 (ANI): Telangana on Thursday reported 202 new COVID-19 cases, as per the State Health Department on Friday.

With this, Telangana's total tally of COVID-19 cases has mounted to 2,91,118 including 4,442 active cases.

The new discharges reported in the state are 253 making the total discharges reach 2,85,102.

However, two deaths succumbed to the deadly virus in the state making the total death toll touch 1,574.



India reported 15,590 new COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,27,683, including 2,13,027 active cases.

With 15,975 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,62,738. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,918.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start on January 16.

The two vaccines, Coaxin and Covishield developed by Indian companies will be given free of cost to 3 crore people in the initial phase and the entire cost will be borne by the Centre. (ANI)

