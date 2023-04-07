Telangana: Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Dilip Gore joins BRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Shiv Sena leader Dilip Gore here on Wednesday joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

KCR formally welcomed Shiv Sena Beed district president Gore into the BRS by offering him the party scarf.

On Sunday, the Vice president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra Syed Abdul Khadeer Maulana joined the BRS.



While on Saturday, over 150 leaders from Shetkari Sangathana led by its State Youth president Sudhir Sudhakarrao Bindu joined the BRS.

On Wednesday, BRS leaders staged a protest outside Hanumakonda District Court against Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay while he was bought to produce before the magistrate.

Telangana BJP president Sanjay was detained post-midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4(A), 6 TS Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and 66-D ITA-2000-2008 at the Kamlapur police station of Warangal district.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on April 8 to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Tirupati and launch several other developmental projects. (ANI)

