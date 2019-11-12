Telangana: Man booked for thrashing 7-year-old boy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): A man was booked for allegedly thrashing a seven-year-old boy in his neighbourhood in Cyberabad, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 8.

"Kranthi Swaroop was parking his car near his apartment in the area when a 7-year-old boy was playing in the parking site and mistakenly blocked his way. Upon this, Swaroop thrashed the boy, then took him to the apartment lift and beat him again," a police official said.

The father of the 7-year-old has lodged a complaint and a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has been registered against Swaroop.

The case was registered on the basis of a CCTV footage which shows Swaroop committing the crime.

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

