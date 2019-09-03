Telangana: Man carries child in hands after being denied an ambulance

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): A man in Karimnagar was seen carrying the body of his seven-year-old daughter in his hands after the government hospital allegedly denied to provide an ambulance.

The incident took place in Karimnagar District government hospital on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Karimnagar District Government Hospital Ajay Kumar said, "The daughter was admitted to the hospital on August 31. After the examination, we noticed that she was suffering from Acute Glomerulonephritis (Kidney Disease) and due to which it led to failure in her both kidneys and liver were also affected."

"While undergoing a treatment the daughter died on September 1. Later, her father without informing any of us left the hospital with her dead body. He did not ask for an ambulance," he added. (ANI)

