Telangana man compensated by clinic over negligence after TCDRC intervenes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): A Yoga instructor was compensated in less than a month by a hospital on Sunday after he suffered severe health complications due to a doctor's negligence.

A check of Rs 8 lakh was handed over to the complainant, Devaiah, by Commissioner for Civil Supplies Akun Sabharwal, after the case was taken up by less than a month ago by the Telangana Consumer Disputes and Redressal Centre (TCDRC).

"Devaiah (31) of Kothapelli Village got piles problem and contacted a Piles Clinic in Secunderabad on February 24, 2018. The clinic suggested an operation with a package of Rs 25,000 for the treatment. After three hours of the operation, he was discharged from the hospital. But soon after that, severe bleeding started. He went again to the same hospital for the treatment. As the situation was going out of control Doctors referred him to go to Yashoda Hospital," said a statement issued by the TCDRC on the matter.

Owing to a shortage of funds, Devaiah approached Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Working President KTR Rao for help. Rao sanctioned Rs 5.50 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the medical expenditure.

Devaiah had to shell out Rs 18 lakh for treatment in the hospital, the statement mentioned.

"After his treatment, Devaiah decided to fight against the piles clinic for their negligence. He came to know about the Telangana Consumer Redressal Centre and registered a complaint on June 29 this year. A notice was issued to the hospital as soon as the complaint was received. In less than one month time the case was solved and Rs. 8 lakh compensation was granted to Devaiah," the release said. (ANI)

