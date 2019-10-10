Telangana: Man files complaint against GHMC for not filling up potholes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In a bid to draw the attention of the authorities, a local resident of Hyderabad filed a complaint against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to address the poor condition of roads, the cause of accidents in the city.

The resident identified as Amjat Jaffery filed the complaint after he met with an accident due to potholes.

According to Dabeerpura Police, the complaint was filed two days ago by Jaffery who alleged that met with an accident and received injuries and fractures after driving on a road filled with potholes.

"I met with an accident due to potholes in the city. In the accident, my right ankle was fractured. The officers of GHMC are not working and are not taking this seriously. So, I have filed a complaint in Dabeerpura police station against GHMC officials and hope for better results," said Jaffery.

Amjat urged for immediate action against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authority for not filling up potholes.

The case has not been registered in this regard but the police will look into it said a police official. (ANI)

