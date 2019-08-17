Telangana man gets 5 yrs RI for sexually assaulting daughter

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A local court sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter.

According to police, D Paramesh (38) was arrested for sexually assaulting his minor daughter who was adopted by his sister-in-law.

On February 10, when the girl was visiting his home in Yadagirigutta area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the man took advantage of her after showing her objectionable videos.

He also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

After trial, the first Additional District Judge court here convicted the accused and awarded him a sentence of five years in prison. (ANI)

