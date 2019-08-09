Telangana: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering father

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his father and imposed a fine of Rs 100 on him.

"During a quarrel, the convict took a cement slab and repeatedly hit his father on his chest, head, and face. He died on the spot," said the police.

The man, identified as Ramesh, was in inebriated state when the incident took place.

According to the police, the 26-year-old became an alcoholic when his wife left him in 2017.

Ramesh also used to frequently beat up his mother and niece, said the police.

The inquiry was initiated on the complaint moved by his mother in Hayathnagar Police Station on July 4 in 2016. (ANI)

