Siddigari Narasimha [Photo/ANI]
Siddigari Narasimha [Photo/ANI]

Telangana: Man gets life term for murdering mother and 4-year-old daughter

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:11 IST

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was given life imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 for brutally killing his mother and four-year-old daughter.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, identified as Siddigari Narasimha.

The gruesome incident came to light after Mangu Naveen Kumar, the Village Revenue officer of Kadthal lodged a complaint with the police that the convict's mother and a toddler were lying in a pool of blood with injuries at Narasimha's house in SC Colony.

It was found by the police that the accused was an old offender and had been behind bars for murdering his wife over dowry in 2015 but was released on bail.

He used to allegedly beat his mother, take away what she earned and spend it on liquor.

On 14 June 2018, he picked up a fight with his mother Sukkamma and demanded money, and when she refused, he bashed her head with a pestle. Not only that, he also thrashed his daughter when she tried to intervene.

Siddigari Narasimha was arrested on the same day of offence and remanded. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:43 IST

Xi had 'heart-to-heart, candid discussions like friends' with Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "heart-to-heart" and "candid discussions like friends" on bilateral ties during the second informal summit here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:32 IST

Postpaid mobile services to be restored in Kashmir Valley from Monday

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Postpaid mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir will be functional from Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 12:27 IST

'Chennai Connect' start of new era in India-China relations: Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): While the Wuhan Summit instilled new momentum and trust in India-China relations, the latest 'Chennai Connect' is the start of a new era in bilateral ties, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to the delegation-level

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:45 IST

Govt committed to reduce RTI use, putting max info in public...

New Delhi (India), Oct 12 (ANI): The Centre is committed to reducing to a "minimum," the number of applications filed under the Right to Information as it is working towards putting maximum information in the public domain so that people do not feel the need to seek information through RTIs, Union

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:34 IST

Prime Minister condoles death of Archbishop of Shillong

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of Rev. Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:30 IST

Mehbooba says authorities lying about Kashmir situation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the authorities of lying about the ground-reality of Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:29 IST

V Muraleedharan to lead Indian delegation for canonisation...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs will undertake a two-day visit to the Vatican City, Rome beginning Saturday to attend the Canonisation ceremony of Sister Mariam Thresia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:27 IST

RTI Act a milestone in India's democratic journey: Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the RTI Act was a big milestone in country's journey of democracy and has helped bridge the gap between the people and administration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:26 IST

UP: Police nabs three criminals following encounter in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The city police nabbed three criminals following an encounter here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:54 IST

Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:36 IST

Kochi : Demolition expert Sharath B Sarwate visits Maradu flats

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Government-appointed demolition expert, Sharath B Sarwate, along with 11-member technical committee team visited the Holy Faith residential building in Maradu area on Friday in connection with its demolition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:35 IST

PM Modi receives Chinese Pres for Day 2 of Mamallapuram Summit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received Chinese President Xi Jinping at Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa here for the second day of the informal summit.

Read More
iocl