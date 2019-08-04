Telangana: Man held for abducting, sexually assaulting woman on pretext of providing job

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A man was arrested on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of providing a government job.

The accused is involved in several cases of duping people on the pretext of a job and was arrested by police several times.

On the tip-off information from AP Police, joint operation teams of LB Nagar zone and Rachakonda Police have nabbed the most wanted jail escort absconding offender Ithem Ravi Sekhar, resident of Davaluru village of Kankipadu Mandal.

"He has been arrested for kidnapping one young girl from Bonguluru gate under the guise of providing government job and committing sexual assault on her," Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, said.

Further, he was involved in 48 cases and was arrested by different police stations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He got convicted in 14 cases, non-bailable warrants (NBWs) pending in 6 cases, wanted in 12 cases, and 16 cases are in the pending trial.

Police have recovered four cell phones, eight sim cards, two gold rings, one silver ring and Rs 47,000 in cash from his possession. (ANI)