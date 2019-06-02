Telangana: Man stabs own brother to death

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], June 1 (ANI): A person was allegedly stabbed to death by his own brother in Suryapet district of Telangana on Saturday.

"The deceased, identified as, Shekhar Reddy was a psycho who had killed his father 15 months back and was out on bail. Today, he tried to kill his brother Gopal who, in turn, took the knife from him and stabbed him back," said Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent of Police (SP), Suryapet.

Shekhar reportedly also used to torture his brother and mother at home, said Suryapet.

A case has been registered under section 302 and the accused has been sent to judicial custody, said Venkateshwarlu.

Further probe in the case is underway. (ANI)

