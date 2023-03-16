Telangana: Massive fire breaks out in Swapnalok Complex, fire tenders on spot

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Swapnalok Complex in Telangana's Secunderabad on Thursday evening.

According to police officials, at least two-four persons are feared trapped inside the complex.

Syed Rafique, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Zone told ANI that fire tenders are on the spot and rescue operation is underway.



"A fire broke out at around 7.30 pm. Immediately fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Presently six fire tenders are pressed into the service, but we will call more if needed," he said.



As per the police officer, the reason behind the short circuit is a short circuit.

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also arrived at the spot.



"A fire accident occured, and immediately our firefighting officials reached the spot. Till now 11 people have been rescued and the fire is under control," the minister told ANI.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

