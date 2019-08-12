Telangana: MEIL constructs world's largest lift irrigation project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has unveiled yet another pivotal moment in the Irrigation Project">Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), as it successfully commenced operations in the world's largest Laximpur underground pumping station (LUPS - The Package 8).

The pump house, named after goddess Gayatri, successfully completed the wet run on Sunday. It began with switching on the fifth machine in LUPS. With this, around 3000 cusecs of water rose to the top of 111 meters and flew through the gravity canal.

"This is an extraordinary underground pumphouse, 470 feet below the ground with twin tunnels and the largest surge pools in the world. This is an ultra-mega project having 7 motors, each having a capacity of 139 megawatts. These motors can lift 3 TMC of water per day. This is the true example of 'Make in India' as these gigantic motors are developed in the country with the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) technology," said B Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL.

"The most significant feature of KLIP is that it completed the construction of electrical infrastructure with 3057 MW capacity that comprises six 400 KV and 220 KV substations, transformers and 260 kilometres of transmission lines, 7 kilometres of 400 KV XLPE underground cable. On any parameter, this project is the world's most innovative mega project. And the credit goes to MEIL for accomplishing this gigantic task," he added. (ANI)

