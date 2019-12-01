Telangana: Mentally challenged minor rescued from kidnapping attempt by public in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A 15-year-old mentally challenged girl was rescued by the public after she was forcefully abducted by two unidentified persons in Kulsumpura, Hyderabad.

According to the police, the girl had left her residence to buy some medicines, when two people on a bike attempted to kidnap her.

The attempt was noticed by the public, and one person obstructed the path of the suspects and rescued the victim.

The accused managed to escape from the spot, and left their two-wheeler behind.

"The girl is mentally unsound, so she could not give any statement to the police regarding the accident. A sexual angle is being suspected and the exact reason will be known after the investigation," said the police.

The police also stated that the incident took place two days ago, and it has come to light only today.

The girl was handed over to her parents and a case of kidnapping was registered in the Kulsumpura police station against the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

