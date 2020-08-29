Telangana migrant who crossed Oman border and reached Dubai, finally returns home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 28 (ANI): A young Telangana man who had crossed the Oman border and reached Dubai in the UAE five years ago, has been finally repatriated from Dubai to India.

Jangili Peddulu of Nagunoor village, Jagtial reached Hyderabad via Mumbai from Dubai on Thursday.

He said it was a mistake to cross the country's borders five years ago after hearing rumours that there would be better job opportunities and that no one should do this.

Jytha Narayana, a social worker in Dubai, assisted in issuing a temporary passport (emergency certificate) to Jangili Peddulu from the Indian Consulate (Indian Embassy) in Dubai and obtaining permission from the Dubai Immigration Department to leave the country.

Bheem Reddy Mandha, an expatriate labour leader from India, sent documents proving the Indian nationality.

Those who want to return home using the amnesty scheme recently announced by the UAE government in the wake of Corona can contact the Pravasi Mithra Labour Union in Dubai (Helpline +97155 7834744 India WhatsApp number +91 94916 13129), Reddy said. (ANI)

