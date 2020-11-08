Telangana Minister inaugurates 500 MT waste recycling plant in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI): To tackle the problem of construction and demolition waste generated in the city, Telangana State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated a 500 metric tonne capacity building waste recycling plant in Jeedimetla.

The plant has been developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode to recycle the waste and create tiles/bricks, road metal, coarse sand to reuse in pavements, construction etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Ramarao said, "Special cleaning program for the liquid waste, biological waste, fecal waste, construction waste management has started already. The city receives 2,000 metric tonnes of construction waste per day and will recycle 500 tonnes of construction waste per day through the recycling plant set up at Jeedimetla."

He said that another 500-tonne capacity recycling plant would be set up at Fathullaguda soon.

"We have set up a special system for construction waste to be moved from a building anywhere in the city, through a toll-free number 1800-1200-72659," he said.

"The construction waste plant launched at Jeedimetla is said to be the largest and most modern in South India. The city of Hyderabad is an ideal city in waste management. A waste -to- energy plant with a capacity of 6,000 tonnes of municipal waste would be commissioned in Jawahar Nagar in a few days," the minister added.

He further said that the city is discharging 2,000 million liters of wastewater per day, of which 41 per cent is treated by sewage treatment plants. (ANI)