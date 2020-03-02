Telangana Minister calls emergency meeting after confirmed coronavirus case in state

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Over the confirmation of COVID-19 positive case in a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, the Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra on Monday has called an emergency meeting with the health officials at Director of Public Health Office in Hyderabad.

"A few days ago, we admitted a patient in a state-run hospital under the suspicion of being COVID-19 positive. Immediately, the case was kept in isolation ward in the hospital and the first test was done in Telangana and for the final result, we sent the samples to the Pune lab," Ramesh Reddy, Director Medical Education, Telangana told ANI over the phone.

"The authorities from Pune have confirmed it as the positive case. However, we are yet to get his reports. As of now, he is undergoing treatment in the Corona Virus isolation ward in the hospital," he added.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, one each in Delhi and Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in India to five.

"Two positive cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and Telangana. Their travel history is from Italy and Dubai. Total positive cases in India till now is five," Dr Harsh Vardhan told media here.

"We are already prepared in advance and are closely monitoring other countries. We are also discussing if we have to revise any of our decisions, amplify it or focus in any particular direction," the Health Minister added.

He stated that as the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also.

"Screening of passengers is being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports. As many as 5,57,431 passengers have been screened so far at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports," the Union Minister informed.

Under the travel advisory, the existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran, the Health Minister said. "We advise Indians to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy," he added. (ANI)