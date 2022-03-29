Telangana minister Harish Rao calls Dalit Bandhu scheme a movement for Dalits welfare

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Telangana Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the process of reserving 16 per cent of contract agencies in government hospitals for scheduled castes (SCs) at the office of the Commissioner of Family Welfare in Koti.

Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) Chairman Errolla Srinivas, MD Chandrasekhar Reddy, DPH Srinivas Rao, DME Ramesh Reddy, Family Welfare Commissioner Wakati Karuna, along with CM OSD Gangadhar selected the hospitals where the reservation will be applicable, through a draw.

Rao speaking at the event said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme started by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is not just a program, but it is a movement.

He added, "Giving financial assistance to Dalits is not the only solution, the aim of CM KCR is to eliminate social untouchability."

Before independence, Dr. BR Ambedkar said that Dalits should not be limited to wage labor but should be given reservations in government jobs as well as contracts. Today, CM KCR has made Dr. Ambedkar's dream come true, said Rao.



The Telangana Minister added, "In the past, 21 per cent of the tenders held in the Irrigation Department were allotted to SCs. Reservations for Dalits are already being implemented in wine shops. Currently, in Government hospitals, we are giving 16 per cent reservation to Dalits in sanitation, security, and diet agencies."

The hospitals with less than 100 beds are divided into one category. The hospital with more than 100 beds is divided into another category and reservations will be done in which hospitals, was decided transparently by draw.

A total of 56 hospitals have been allotted for Dalits and the tenders for the same will be called soon, he said.

Rao added, "We have made changes in the rules of tender laws for SC youth to avail of the benefits."

To further improve sanitation management in government securities, the government has increased the charges per bed from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 and the government is spending additional Rs 325 crore annually for this, added the minister.

Rao further stated that the government is also thinking of implementing reservations in medical shops as well. (ANI)

