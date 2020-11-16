Telangana Minister inaugurates Panchatatva theme park with modern amenities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K Taraka Ramarao on Sunday inaugurated a Panchatatva theme park within Hyderabad's Indira Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramarao said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in line with Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao's aspiration to provide a good environment to the citizens, has developed 17 theme parks.



"This park has been developed at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. The Indira Park spread over 16 acres has crosswalks, infinity walk, yoga shed, Raasi Vanam, open gym and herbal plants. It provides for the need of different age groups," Ramarao said.

He said that the theme park is also proposed to provide one more open gym as around 6,500 to 6,800 people visit Indira Park. "GHMC is taking up redevelopment of parks in a big way including the development of 300 tree parks and 50 theme parks, etc," he said.

GHMC Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan, speaking on the occasion, said that the Chief Minister has recognized the services of sanitation workers in keeping the city clean and services rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic and floods and increased the salaries of sanitary Public Health Workers and field level staff from Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 and Sanitary Field Assistant & other Public Health Field Assistants including Entomology Field Assistants from 14,500 to Rs 17,500. (ANI)

