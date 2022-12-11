Telangana Minister KTR distributes laptops to IIIT Basara students

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11 (ANI): Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday participated in the Fifth Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at IIIT Basar in Nirmal district of Telangana.

He was accompanied by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy.

They presented degrees to the graduating students and gold medals to meritorious students.



While addressing the students at the campus, KTR enthused them with entrepreneurship spirit and spoke about the plethora of opportunities in emerging sectors.

He informed them of the robust innovation ecosystem established by the State government, which includes T-Hub, WE HUB, T-Works, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), T-Works, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

The Minister said that Telangana is playing a leading role in facilitating and providing strategic direction to global companies with high-quality human resources.



RGUKT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-Hub in the presence of the Minister.



Explaining to the students about the demand for alternative materials as the existing materials contribute to carbon emissions, the Minister recommended them to look at 3D - Digitization, Decarbonization and Decentralization which will present immense opportunities for students in the near future.

He requested Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to introduce a practice school or apprenticeship model so that students get industrial exposure while pursuing academics.

"In association with T-Hub and T-works, RGUKT will be encouraged to offer courses in innovation and entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Aerospace, Smart Materials, Electric Vehicles, Clean Energy, and Holography as a minor course or diploma course in order to be industry ready," said KTR.

On the occasion, Minister KTR kept the promises made to the university's students in September 2022. Along with his cabinet colleagues, he ceremoniously distributed laptops to engineering students. About 2,200 laptops and 1,500 desktops were readied to be given away to the engineering, and P1 and P2 students.



The Minister assured that the campus will be supplied with Mission Bhagiratha water.

"RGUKT will become the first educational institute in the country to meet its energy from renewable sources and not from traditional power, and the campus will get a science block," said KTR.

He appreciated Sabitha Indra Reddy for the decision to establish a 10-bedded hospital supported by doctors from various specializations.

The Minister said that the State Government under the leadership of CM K Chandrashekar Rao is committed to improve the infrastructure of higher education institutions. (ANI)

