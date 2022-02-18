Telangana Minister KTR lays foundation for IT park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): On the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and State Labour Minister Malla Reddy laid the foundation stone of Gateway IT Park situated in Kandlakoya Village under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district.



As part of the Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy, Telangana Government is developing IT infrastructure in northern and eastern parts of the city. The Northern corridor of Hyderabad has got its first Information Technology Tower under the State government's Growth in Dispersion (GRID) policy, the official release stated.

Addressing a large gathering of youngsters after laying the foundation stone for the IT Park, KTR stated, "Telangana has been striving to attract investments with an intention of creating job opportunities for the youngsters in the State. Telangana is setting new benchmarks for the country across all sectors."

KTR thanked the gathering for wishing Chief Minister KCR on his birthday today. Stressing the importance of having audacious goals and the need to work hard, he stated that CM KCR was focused from a very young age and always worked hard to achieve his goals. "He has a great willpower," he added. (ANI)

