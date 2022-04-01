Telangana Minister KTR receives invite to speak at Milken Institute Global Conference in US

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): Information Technology (IT) and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) received an invitation to speak at the 25th annual Milken Institute Global Conference which will be held from 1 May 2022 to 4 May 2022 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, US.

"The theme of this year's flagship event, "Celebrating the Power of Connection," highlights 25 years of building bridges across sectors, borders, and political divides, and advancing our renewed ability to be together again, in person,".said an official statement on Friday.

Global Conference will feature the voices of hundreds of speakers, including leaders in finance, government, health, and philanthropy to discuss a world rethinking and rebuilding our new normal.

"We have recast the conference itself; this year, we aim to host around 3,000 participants in-person during this exclusive, invitation-only convening, with millions more viewing around the world via live streaming," said Milken Institute Chief Executive Officer Michael L. Klowden in the invitation letter.

To gain a sense of the scope and scale of the event, we welcome you to revisit last year's Global Conference program," he added.

"With the world in transition, sharing the unique insights of our speakers and inspiring our participants have never been so vital. I know our audience would greatly value your contribution to the discussion, and I hope you can join us for this timely event," he said further.

Minister KTR thanked the Milken Institute for inviting him to speak at their global conference. He stated that this will be a great platform to connect with the global leaders post the covid pandemic.

A sampling of recent Milken Institute speakers includes Marc Benioff, Jamie Dimon, Anthony Fauci, Jane Fraser, Kristalina Georgieva, Christine Lagarde, Indra Nooyi, David Rubenstein, Robert Smith, Masayoshi Son, Yoshihide Suga, Joe Tsai, Lawrence Wong, and many other business, finance, and government leaders from around the world.

The Milken Institute has brought together its influential community to catalyze practical, scalable solutions to global challenges by connecting human, financial, and educational resources to those who need them. (ANI)