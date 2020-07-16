Telangana Minister Satyavathi Rathod reviews coronavirus situation in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Telangana Woman and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has ordered Mahabubabad district officials to contain coronavirus spread and provide better medicare to the people, as the number of positive cases are increasing in the district.

Rathod, who is also the state Tribal Welfare Minister, held a review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the district with District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Sriram, Area Hospital Superintendant Bhim Sagar and Nodal Officer Dr Satish Rathod.

The minister said that coronavirus patients should be provided with quality treatment.

"The government is ready to provide any requirements. PPEs and other amenities are being given to doctors and other medical staff. The government is supplying isolation kits for those in home isolation," Rathod said.

"Medical teams should take care that patients get those kits at the right time. Personal reports of home isolation victims should be prepared and monitored continuously. Further, they should be given proper counselling," she added.

The minister appealed to the public not to lose confidence and consult doctors if they are infected with COVID-19.

She said that the mortality rate is less so patients need not be worried. (ANI)

