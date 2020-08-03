Telangana minister warns action against hospitals not complying with Covid treatment regulations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Tough action will be initiated against private hospitals which do not comply with regulations and charge exorbitant rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Sunday.

The minister said this after inspecting the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital here. He also directed that an inquiry by a committee of senior officials will be held into complaints of hospitals charging exorbitant fees for COVID-19 treatment.

The Telangana Health Minister continued saying that people do not need to panic under any circumstances as the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection is very low.

"The medical treatment provided to COVID-19 patients would not cost more than Rs 10,000 and that lakhs of rupees would not have to be paid to private hospitals. A committee was set up following complaints that private hospitals were charging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per day. Action will be taken against hospitals that did not comply with the regulations," he added.

"We have conducted a thorough review of the oxygen supply to the patients at TIMS and conducted a lengthy review and directed the Director of the TIMS Hospital, Dr Vimala Thomas to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen," the health minister said.

"We are also trying to get liquid oxygen in all the hospitals, which shall solve the problem of shortage of oxygen supply. An RMO is set up specifically to monitor the performance of the staff and orders were issued to see that there was no error anywhere. TIMS has 1,035 beds available. Director of Medical Education, Dr Ramesh Reddy is directed to appoint as many doctors as possible," he said. (ANI)

