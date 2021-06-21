Telangana minister's convoy meets with accident, one injured

Hyderabad/Siddipet (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI): The convoy of Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao met with an accident on Sunday while they were on their way to Hyderabad from Siddipet.

Rao escaped unhurt in the accident but a man sitting in the front seat of the car sustained minor injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Wild boars crossing the road in the night was the reason for the mishap. (ANI)