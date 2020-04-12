Telangana MLA distributes essential commodities to sanitation workers

Jayashankar Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Bhupalpalle constituency MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy has distributed essential commodities to sanitation workers here.

The essential commodities were also distributed by him to Municipal contractors and Singareni contractors.

While speaking on the occasion, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy appreciated the services of sanitation workers.

He recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has already announced Rs 5,000 aid for them. The MLA appealed to the public to obey the lockdown regulations strictly to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Bhupalapalli municipality staff and officials and municipal and Singareni contractors have participated in this program. (ANI)

