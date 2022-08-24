Telangana MLA Raja Singh's advocate receives threat calls

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Telangana MLA Raja Singh's advocate Karuna Sagar on Wednesday claimed that he had received two 'threat calls' from unidentified persons.

"The callers were directly threatening to kill me. A caller was also abusing me in filthy language. This was because I am defending MLA Raja Singh. I dialled 100 and informed police about it," said Sagar.

He claimed that he was being threatened for defending Singh, who is in the eye of a storm over controversial remarks. Sagar, however, added that he had received threats in the past as well.

"Since 2010, I have been receiving threatening calls and based on my complaints police have registered about 8-10 FIRs. People have been arrested based on my complaints and two people are serving jail terms also," he added.

He said that in recent times two lawyers have been killed in Telangana. T Raja Singh was released on Tuesday after a ACMM Court returned his remand application and ordered that he be released forthwith.



Earlier in the day, he was produced before the Nampally Court in Hyderabad by the Police in connection with his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad.

The Telangana MLA was booked for his comments and later taken into custody in the day. The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The BJP suspended him saying his remarks were against the party line. The suspension letter issued to Raja read, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

The suspension letter written by the head of the disciplinary committee Om Pathak said, "I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022."

Raja had released a 10-minute video making derogatory statements against the Prophet which led to a huge furore. (ANI)

