Telangana MLA Rajagopal Reddy is likely to join BJP on August 21

Hyderabad (Telangana) August 18 (ANI): Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had resigned from the party, is all set to join BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on August 21.

Dr K Laxman, Rajya Sabha MP and parliamentary board member, said that in the Munugode constituency the people of Telangana are looking for a change.

"In Munugode constituency, people are looking towards the BJP and the people who want to join the party should resign from their post and in this regard, the Munugode MLA Rajgopal had resigned. So the results that were seen in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad will be seen in Munugode. It's the BJP that can fight TRS in Telangana as Congress is nowhere to be seen, not in Delhi nor in gully he said. Congress has no agenda and TRS and Congress are no different. Home minister Amit shah will address the meeting in Munugode on August 21 and people are looking forward to it and the meeting will be a great success," he said.



Former BJP MLC Ram Chander Rao is also confident that his party will win Munugode as well.

"Amit Shah is visiting Munugode and Rajgopal Reddy will join the party with his followers on August 21. Like in Huzurabad and Dubbaka, Munugode will be won by the BJP. CM KCR is afraid and he wants to show his muscle power and is misusing government and money power to see that the BJP's meeting is not a success, therefore he himself has organised a meeting on August 20," he said.

BJP is confident that Amit Shah's meeting will be a great success and more impactful than that of KCR.

"Congress is having their own internal conflicts and getting weakened by it. There is no national or state leadership in it," he added.

Earlier, senior Congress leader MLA from Telangana's Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on August 3 announced his resignation from the Congress party and also as a legislator. (ANI)

