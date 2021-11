Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla has been re-elected unanimously to represent Nizamabad and Kamareddy.



TRS leader Kavitha received the MLC elected certificate from the returning officer Nizamabad Collector C Narayan Reddy.

Kavitha was elected unopposed to the council and her victory was declared earlier today. (ANI)