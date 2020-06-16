Telangana moving towards health emergency: BJP MP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday alleged that Telangana is moving towards "health emergency" and accused the government of not conducting enough COVID-19 tests.

He accused the Chief Minister of not meeting ministers and not holding review meetings.

"Today with great sadness, I am saying that Telangana is marching towards health emergency," he said.

He also alleged that the chief minister does not visit the secretariat.

"This is very unfortunate. We have lost control over COVID-19 cases in the state. We are not testing. If there are proper tests, I am sure that there will be over one lakh cases," Arvind told ANI.

The MP said that the Centre has given Rs 7,000 crore help to Telangana but the state government is not spending the amount.

He alleged that hospitals are not functioning properly and doctors are facing PPE shortage.

The BJP leader said that the government has allowed private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients after some officials tested positive.

"Now the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that 50,000 COVID-19 tests will be conducted in and around Hyderabad because of the sheer pressure which was mounted on him by BJP," he added.

Arvind alleged that the "Police Department has become a branch of TRS Party".

"People are under distress due to coronavirus and there are high electricity bills," he said.

He said BJP state president had announced a protest against "abnormal bills" of electricity released for March, April and May.

"The units of these three months have been combined and placed at a high slab. We wanted to do a protest maintaining social distancing at the electricity board head office. However, police was deployed outside our party leaders' houses since morning," he said. (ANI)

