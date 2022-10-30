Telangana: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Kanha Shanti Vanam

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan visited Kanha Shanti Vanam as a special spiritual pilgrimage and met with Kamlesh Patel 'Daaji' - Guide of Heartfulness.

During their visit, Chouhan also discussed with Daaji, the developmental projects in Madhya Pradesh in association with Heartfulness. Chouhan launched a book titled Nasha Mukti by Shri Ram Chandra Mission, said a press release on Sunday.

According to the statement, the book outlines Heartfulness techniques that have helped millions of people and have been translated into Hindi as well. The book will be launched in Madhya Pradesh soon.

The CM also launched a Nasha Mukti app that provides tips for deaddiction and connection with a toll-free number, but most importantly the ability to connect with doctors and therapists for treatment of severe cases of addiction.





The Government of Madhya Pradesh and Heartfulness have had a strong association with a number of initiatives catering to various areas from training police, schools, and colleges on stress relief and well-being; growing several forests and transformation of the existing ones and 'Nasha Vimukti' campaign - a de-addiction drive and offering consultations with specialists to overcome life problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, "In today's world, the Gurus of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and the current Guru Daaji have taken the charge of leading us towards this light through enlightenment, wisdom, and knowledge. It's not only meditation and Yoga that Heartfulness is helping us with. They have a number of activities being taken up here."

"In the current times, it is not possible to renounce everything and retreat to the forests to seek God. We can perform our mundane duties and still achieve God. Heartfulness is helping us achieve this in a beautiful way in 160 countries today," he added.



A joint initiative of Orient Paper Mills based near Jabalpur and Heartfulness will impact over 1,00,000 in 1,000 villages with Heartfulness practices. The mix of people includes rural communities (tribals etc.), school children, teachers, staff, agricultural scientific groups, yoga institutes, jail and police departments, medical practitioners, security personnel, etc.

Twenty thousand students from four universities and 70 colleges of Madhya Pradesh are being benefited from the personality development program as part of the Startup program for the promotion of life skills so that they can face life challenges with a balanced personality and strong character. (ANI)

