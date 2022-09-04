Telangana National Integration Day to be celebrated for 3 days; check full itinerary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 4 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday held a meeting in Pragati Bhavan and discussed several issues including the celebration of Telangana National Integration Day for three days.

The cabinet meeting was held for nearly three hours in which various resolutions were adopted.

The Chief Minister's decision to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 as National Integration Day came on the backdrop of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and KCR urging to celebrate this day as the integration day.

The Telangana cabinet, in the meeting, decided to organise the opening ceremony of "Vajrotsavalu of Telangana National integration" for three days- 16, 17 and 18 September 2022 on a grand scale across the state.

According to an official statement, the government will organise massive rallies on September 16, which will involve students, youth, men and women in all the headquarters of the Assembly constituencies.



On September 17, CM KCR will unfurl the national flag in the public garden and deliver his speech.

"On the same day, Ministers in all district headquarter concerned officials and public representatives in all government offices in Municipality and Panchayats will hoist the national flag," said the statement.

KCR will inaugurate Banjara Adivasi Bhavan on the same day.

"A huge rally from Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road to NTR Stadium via Ambedkar statue will be taken up with cultural performances including Gussadi Gondu Lambadi and other art forms. After that, a public meeting will be held at NTR Stadium near Indira Park," the statement said.

The freedom fighters will be felicitated in all district headquarters on September 18 along with poets and artists. Cultural programmes will also be organised.

During the 3-hour long meeting, the state cabinet held a discussion on the Podu lands issue.

"The Cabinet decided to hold coordination meetings in every district under the leadership of ministers of the respective districts by involving revenue, forest and tribal welfare departments to resolve the Tribal's podu land disputes,' said the statement. (ANI)

