Telangana: Newborn baby stolen from govt hospital in Khammam

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A 16-day-old girl was stolen from a government hospital in Khammam here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, an unidentified woman came to the hospital and stole the newborn.

"The woman asked the mother to give the baby to her so that she can feed her. The accused then fled with the newborn. Four special teams have been deployed to nab the accused woman," police said.

CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered from the hospital and the police are in the process of verifying it.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (ANI)

