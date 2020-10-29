Telangana: NGO constructs pukka house for daily wager after floods

Medak (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): After incessant rains poured over Telangana causing widespread inundation, an NGO stepped in to provide a pukka house to the family of a daily wager who suffered damages due to the flood.

Pyaram Chandrayya, the daily wager from Chandrapur in the Medak district, said that his house collapsed due to a particularly heavy downpour on August 16, forcing his family to take shelter under a tree for the next four days.

"I had used up all of my meagre savings to construct a semi-pucca house for my family. We sold my wife's anklets to put up an aluminium roof instead of a thatched one. After about four months of its construction, it collapsed due to the heavy rains on August 16. The wall and the roof fell on us. We somehow managed to get out of the debris but my daughter fell into an unconscious state and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we were not offered any shelter by the locals. We were forced to spend four days under a tree for shelter," Chandrayya told ANI.



Pyaram Prameela, daughter of Chandrayya and Lakshmi said, "All the efforts of my parents have gone in vain. On 16th August, it rained heavily and by then I was already suffering from fever. All of a sudden the roof fell on us and immediately lost my consciousness. After about 4 days, I found myself in a relative's house. When asked about what happened, my mother then told me that the house had collapsed and that we are homeless now."

After receiving information about the family, the Bharat Dynamics Limited's (BDL) Winners Foundation contacted the family with clothes and basic groceries sufficient for a month. Within two days, the foundation had assured them a pucca house.

"On August 16, we received a message that two houses in the Chandrapur rural areas had collapsed due to heavy rains. We went to the location with some basic groceries sufficient for about a month and some clothes. The family had been staying under a tree and were not offered shelter by locals due to fear of COVID-19," said Raghu Arikapudi, President of Winners Foundation.

"Our foundation came forward to construct a pucca house for the family. With the help of locals and a total expenditure of Rs 4 lakhs, the house was handed over to the family within a month," Arikapudi added.

"We are really thankful to the Winners Foundation and everyone who supported us during our difficult times and has given us a house to live in," said Pyaram Chandrayya. (ANI)

