Telangana: Non-bailable warrant issued against Renuka Chowdhury in cheating case

Khammam (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A Judicial Magistrate court of Khammam has served a non-bailable warrant against senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury in an alleged cheating case.

The warrant was issued against the former Union Ministry Chowdhury after she ignored the court notice and skipped the court proceedings.

The petition was filed by a litigant Kavitha, widow of a Congress supporter Dr Bhukya Ramachandra Naik. She has alleged that Chowdhury had taken Rs 1.40 crore from her husband on the pretext of getting him a Congress ticket for contesting 2014 assembly elections.

Kalavathi alleged in her complaint that after her husband's death, when she met Chowdhury and sought the money back, she not only denied taking the money but also abused her with casteist remarks.

She said her husband had borrowed the money to pay Chowdhury and was under immense pressure to repay the debts, which led to his untimely death at the age of 48.

Congress leader Chowdary has, however, denied all these allegations saying that she had never taken any money from anyone on the promise of getting them party ticket.

In the 2009 elections, Naik, who ran a Nursing Home in Khammam town, had contested on a Congress ticket but lost to the CPI candidate. (ANI)

