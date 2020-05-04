Telangana not ready to lift lockdown as COVID-19 cases in state are increasing: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao on Monday said that Telangana is not ready to lift the lockdown as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is on the rise.

"The Centre has given certain guidelines for the phase-wise lifting of lockdown. As far as Telangana is concerned, I think Telangana is not prepared to lift the lockdown because the numbers of cases are increasing day by day. Telangana government also is trying to under-report the number of COVID-19 positive cases though they say that they are conducting testing as per the guidelines of the ICMR," Rao told ANI.

The BJP leader also alleged that the coronavirus testing in Telangana is very low compared to other states.

"We request the state government to increase testing here because lots of Markaz attendees moving here and there. There is no lockdown being followed in the old city, Hyderabad" he said.

He also alleged that leaders of the AIMIM party are provoking people to come out. (ANI)

