Telangana NSUI chief begins indefinite fast, demands postponement of JEE-NEET, state CET's exam

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress staged a protest in Hyderabad on Thursday demanding postponement of JEE-NEET, Telangana Common Entrance Tests (CETs) and the cancellation of final year exams of UG/PG students.

NSUI's Telangana President Venkat Balmoor started an indefinite hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan here.

While talking to ANI, Balmoor said, "The state government is behaving in an anti-student way. Looking at the central and state governments attitude, the students are losing hope and committing suicides. We can tolerate anything but not this irresponsible attitude. As a last resort, I am going on fast unto death. It is either justice or my death. I am ready for both".

"Parents are worried about how to send their children to give exams. We had staged a protest at Pragati Bhawan and also we had given our demands to the State Education Minister. They did not respond. Telangana High Court decision is pending on the PIL that we have filed seeking postponement of exams amid COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Balmoor said that various districts are affected due to flood and hence "we are demanding that State government should postpone the exams,".

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2020 [NEET] on Septemeber 13 and Joint Entrance Examination Main [JEE] examinations on September 1-6. (ANI)

