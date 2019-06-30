Octopus team. File photo/ANI
Octopus team. File photo/ANI

Telangana: Octopus teams conduct surprise check of vehicles with police

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 04:03 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (Octopus) along with the Hyderabad Police conducted a surprise checking of vehicles at various locations of the city.
Inspections were conducted at Aramghar Chowrasta Hyderabad-Bangalore highway in the limits of Rajendranagar police station on Saturday.
Octopus is one of the elite organisations with commando outfit to combat urban terror scenario and has wings for house intervention, rescue operation and hostage release. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 04:19 IST

