Telangana: One arrested for stealing phones from Osmania University girls' hostel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Hyderabad police has arrested one person for allegedly stealing mobile phones from a girls' hostel in Osmania University campus and slums located near Osmania railway station.

A team of East Zone Task Force of Hyderabad Police nabbed the culprit.

"The police arrested one of the accused - identified as Sunny - from his house in Hyderabad while his accomplice Pottela Ramesh is still absconding. They are property offenders and have criminal backgrounds," Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said on Friday.

Three mobile phones were recovered from his possession. The police has also recorded Sunny's confession.

According to the police, Sunny had stolen some mobile phones from slums near Jamai Osmania area and later Ramesh entered into the girls' hostel through a bathroom ventilator and stole two mobile phones.

Both the accused have previously been arrested by the police in several cases.

"Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) have met the university authorities and had 20 CCTV cameras installed in the premises," Kumar said. (ANI)

