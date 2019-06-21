Telangana: One arrested with 100 kg cannabis

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): One person was arrested by Telangana police and 100 kg cannabis seized from his possession.

The police acting on credible tip-off arrested Vonapuram Rajender (35) on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP) of Miyapur Division, S Ravi Kumar, the accused was nabbed while transporting the seized cannabis to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh's Tuni in a car.

The accused had bought the seized cannabis from a person named Chennaiah based in Andhra Pradesh and was on his way to hand it over to another person named Pradeep in Hyderabad for selling to customers, the senior police officer added.

The police have taken Rajender into custody while efforts are being made to nab Chennaiah and Pradeep.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)