Telangana: One dead after fire breaks out at Penganga lift irrigation project

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): A worker was charred to death and several vehicles were gutted in a massive fire at the under-construction Penganga lift irrigation project in Adilabad district of Telangana.



According to the Adilabad police, 50 persons -- who were working at the site -- managed to escape from the spot but one person, who was trapped, was burnt alive after a domestic cylinder exploded on Sunday. Apart from one casualty, three tippers and one tractor were turned down to ashes.

"Immediately after receiving the information, fire teams were moved to the spot and the fire was brought under control. The dead body was shifted to the local government hospital for autopsy," the police said.

A case is registered and further probe is underway. (ANI)

