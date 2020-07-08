Telangana: One held for hitting man on head with excavator machine arm

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): On Tuesday, a construction worker was held by Mangpeda Police in Telangana for hitting a man with an excavator machine arm.

The victim's son filed a complaint at the Police Station on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Mangpeda Police Station sub-inspector Venkateswara Rao, the victim, Suraiah, was under the influence of alcohol when he went to the construction site. "He asked the vehicle operator, Himachalam, what work was being done. He used derogatory language which led to a verbal altercation between the two. In a fit of rage, Himachalam hit Suraiah's head with the arm of the construction vehicle, and he fell to the ground," Rao told ANI.

"The victim was injured on his head. We have arrested the accused and an FIR has been registered. The case is still under investigation," Rao added. (ANI)

