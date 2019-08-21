Telangana: One Maoist killed in encounter

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Police on Wednesday killed a Maoist after an encounter broke out between the extremists and security forces in Bhadradari Kothagudem district.

"Bhadradri Kothagudem Police had received information that leaders of Telangana area committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist) -- Ravi and Sudheer -- had entered into the state from border areas and were present in Manuguru deep forest region. In addition, we also learned about the presence of Maoists in other areas like Illandu and Khammam," Superintendent of Police (Bhadradri Kothagudem) Sunil Dutt told ANI over the phone.

After learning about their presence, a police team went to Kothakoya village today morning and in the ensuing encounter, killed one Maoist but the others, including Ravi and Sudheer, escaped, Dutt said.

The weapon and ammunition of the deceased were recovered by the police.

The body of the deceased was transported to the local government hospital for post-mortem and a search operation is on for the other Maoists in the area, the SP added. (ANI)

