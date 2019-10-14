Telangana: One more RTC employee attempts suicide, taking death toll to 3

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A conductor of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) allegedly attempted to commit suicide, hours after another TSRTC employee attempted self-immolation and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Warangal.

According to the police, the deceased conductor has been identified as Surendra Goud (46). A case under Section 174 CrPC will be registered.

"Goud hung himself at his house in Banjarewadi, Hyderabad, on Sunday. The place comes under Kulsumpura Police Station limits. His family members took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. Later, Goud's body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for the post mortem. We will investigate the case further."

Goud's family members alleged that he was depressed over losing his job as the government had declared that the RTC employees who went on strike will not be taken back.

Earlier on Sunday, an RTC worker, Bathini Ravi allegedly poured kerosene on his body and tried to self-immolate himself at Narasampeta bus stand in Warangal before he was stopped by the police and union workers. He succumbed to his injuries later.

In the last three days, three RTC employees including Goud have committed suicide. The other two are Srinivas Reddy from Khammam district and Ravi from Warangal.

Two other RTC employees attempted to kill themselves while they were staging a protest as part of the ongoing strike but were rescued by neighbours and police. (ANI)

