Telangana: One person nabbed for making vulgar comments on rape, murder victim

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): One person was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police here on Tuesday for making objectionable and vulgar comments about a veterinary doctor, who was on social media.

The accused has been identified as Chavan Sriram, 22.

Avinash Mohanthi, Joint CP, CCS, Hyderabad, said: "A case had been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, following which the accused was nabbed."

He said the Cyber Crime Police had registered the case after taking a suo moto notice of the matter on November 30 after some unknown people started uploading the pictures of a recent victim of sexual violence and murder on Facebook.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)