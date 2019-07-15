Telangana: One student dies as fire breaks out in hostel room

Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 10-year-old student was killed after a minor fire broke out at the BC Welfare Hostel in Khammam on Monday. A case has been reported in this matter and further investigation is underway.

The deceased student has been identified as Spandana, who was studying in Class Four

"The hostel room was engulfed in a fire triggered by a short circuit. Since the room was very small and there was only one exit, the children trapped inside the room found it difficult to rush out," SK Karim, District Fire Officer, Khammam told ANI.

"We successfully rescued other children who were trapped inside the room but I think Spandana got scared and couldn't come out," Karim added.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

