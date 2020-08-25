Telangana: Online classes for school students to begin from September 1

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Telangana government has permitted online classes on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from September 1 as part of e-learning and distance education.

All teachers shall attend schools regularly from August 27 onwards and shall prepare e-content, lesson plans, etc. As regards the reopening of schools and the commencement of regular classes, separate instructions will be issued as per the government of India guidelines. Until then, all schools shall remain physically closed for students, the Telangana government said in a press note.

The state government issued orders for extension of lockdown in containment zones till August 31, 2020, along with guidelines to be followed to re-open prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones. The guidelines, inter alia, state that the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed until August 31, 2020.

In the meeting of State Council of Ministers held on August 5, the Council of Ministers has approved for the commencement of admissions and also approved for starting of Distance education & e-learning for school education. (ANI)

