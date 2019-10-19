CPI-ML leader Ranga Rao speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI
CPI-ML leader Ranga Rao speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Telangana: Oppn parties extend support to statewide bandh called by TSRTC

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:12 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Opposition parties including Congress, BJP and CPI are supporting the state-wide bandh called by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) in Hyderabad.
The bandh was called by the TSRTC's Joint Action Committee (JAC) as part of the ongoing strike by the RTC employees which is going on for the last 13 days.
Many leaders were reportedly injured during the protest here today. One CPI-ML leader got injured during the agitation.
"I was participating in the protest to see that everything was closed as part of the statewide bandh called today. Police tried to arrest me and when I resisted, I injured my finger," CPI-ML leader Ranga Rao said on Saturday.
He was later shifted to a hospital for immediate medical treatment.
On the other hand, some people were seen thrashing a person for refusing to close his shop in Badangpet area.
Police are trying to stop the protesters who are forcefully asking people to close their shops across the city.
Meanwhile, Osmania University students burned the effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in university premises as a part of the bandh.
However, locals and people at the airport bore the brunt of the statewide strike.
"I came to from my parents at the airport, now I am not getting any cab or bus to reach my destination, due to the statewide strike. I request the police officials to kindly come and control the situation here," said a local. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:57 IST

Delhi Cabinet clears proposal to carry out awareness campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet on Saturday cleared a proposal to carry out a mass awareness campaign on the effects of air pollution and measures taken to combat the menace.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:49 IST

J-K DGP grants Rs 2.26 lakh as scholarship for children of...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has granted Rs 2.26 lakh as special reward and for scholarship for 17 children of serving police personnel and six wards of bravehearts recognising their academic achievement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:49 IST

Gautam Gambhir helps six-year-old Pakistani girl get medical visa

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A six-year-old girl from Pakistan has been granted a visa for continuation of her medical treatment in India following intervention of cricketer-turned-politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:36 IST

Hyderabad: Congress leaders detained for supporting RTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The police on Saturday took into preventive custody Congress leaders who were protesting at Charminar in support of "Bundh call" given by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Campaigning ends for Haryana, Maharashtra assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The campaigning ended for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra on Saturday with political leaders making all-out efforts to woo voters through rallies and road shows.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:03 IST

Uttarakhand: Guv, CM, HRD Minister participate in foundation...

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, and Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday participated in the foundation laying ceremony of the permanent campus of National Institute of Techn

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:57 IST

We need Prime Minister's commitment to resolve PMC crisis: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve the on-going Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank crisis.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:54 IST

Patna : 615 dengue cases reported

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A total of 615 dengue cases have been reported in the city this year till October 17. District Malaria Officer, Patna, informed that out of total 1121 samples, 615 have been tested positive for dengue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:53 IST

Telangana: Bodies of all 6 who went missing after car fell into...

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bodies of all six persons who went missing after their car fell into a canal in Nadigudem Mandal here on Friday, have been retrieved.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:46 IST

Maharashtra: Former Cong leader sends brick to UP CM, requests...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh on Saturday sent a letter along with a brick to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, requesting him to use the brick in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:44 IST

Larsen and Toubro's sewer network covers only 20 pc of Patna,...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Larsen and Toubro clarified on Saturday that the company is only engaged in laying down sewer lines in 20 per cent area of the city and that it is not responsible for the recent flooding caused by rainwater.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:42 IST

Tusker dies in suspected electrocution in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri (West-Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a suspected case of electrocution, a male elephant was found dead in a paddy field in Milanpally village in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, on Saturday.

Read More
iocl